Keane, Jessica

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Jessica will be attending the University of Chicago, possibly majoring in neuroscience or chemistry.

Accomplishments: Jessica graduated top of her class and was a National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar. She is proud of her winning artwork for the CTA Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Education award.

Extracurriculars: She was a violinist with the Napa Valley Youth Symphony for eight years, and played in their Chamber Ensemble for four. She also inspired youth as an intern with the Napa STEM Academy. Jessica volunteered with Rock Steady to help Parkinson's patients through boxing.

Parents' names: Amy & Luis Keane

