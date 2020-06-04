{{featured_button_text}}
La Liberte, Joe

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Joe will attend University of Oregon, undeclared. He has been a Ducks fan since he was little.

Accomplishments: Joe has maintained a strong GPA all four years while also singing in choir, and playing varsity basketball and baseball, and participating in leadership. He made Honor Roll all four years and received the James T. Rogers Memorial Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Baseball and basketball (4 years), men’s choir (2 years), Sierra Service Project (5 years)

Favorite memory: Celebrating the V-Val varsity basketball championship with teammates and coaches in 2019.

Parents' names: Bill and Jen La Liberte

Tags

Load comments