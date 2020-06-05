{{featured_button_text}}

School: American Canyon High School

Future plans: Will attend Solano Community College and play Baseball

Accomplishments: Wolf Pack Honor Roll 2019 & 2020 Physical Education Award 2019 Solano County Athletic League (SCAL) All league honor in Baseball 2018 Wolf to the Core Baseball 2018 Two-time finalist Baseball Defensive Player of the Year award 2018 & 2019 MVP 2018 JV Football Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) Second-team All league Football 2020 ACHS Senior Male Athlete of the Year 2020 Captains Coalition Special Olympics Unified Sports 2020

Extracurriculars: Baseball 4 years Football 3 years Basketball 1 year

Favorite quote: I'm cool with failing so long as I know that there are people around me that love me unconditionally. - Dave Chappelle

Favorite memory: My favorite memory from baseball was Eli DeGuzman's walk-off homerun against Fairfield.

Advice to future generations: The best way to enjoy high school is to learn to love yourself not care what people think about you and what you do.

Parents' names: James and Jocelyn Larson

