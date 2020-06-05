School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Will attend Solano Community College and play Baseball
Accomplishments: Wolf Pack Honor Roll 2019 & 2020 Physical Education Award 2019 Solano County Athletic League (SCAL) All league honor in Baseball 2018 Wolf to the Core Baseball 2018 Two-time finalist Baseball Defensive Player of the Year award 2018 & 2019 MVP 2018 JV Football Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) Second-team All league Football 2020 ACHS Senior Male Athlete of the Year 2020 Captains Coalition Special Olympics Unified Sports 2020
Extracurriculars: Baseball 4 years Football 3 years Basketball 1 year
Favorite quote: I'm cool with failing so long as I know that there are people around me that love me unconditionally. - Dave Chappelle
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from baseball was Eli DeGuzman's walk-off homerun against Fairfield.
Advice to future generations: The best way to enjoy high school is to learn to love yourself not care what people think about you and what you do.
Parents' names: James and Jocelyn Larson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.