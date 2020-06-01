School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Kwin will attend Napa Valley College for 2 years, then will transfer to UC Berkeley majoring in Computer Science.
Accomplishments: C-STEM Robotics Achievement Award 2016 C-STEM Robotics 2nd Place Statewide Award (9th Grade) 2017
Extracurriculars: Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society Club 2019-2020 ACHS Robotics Club 2017-2018 ACHS Basketball Team 2017 ACHS Track and Field Team (Throwing) 2018-2020
Favorite quote: The greatest mistake you can make in life is continually fearing that you'll make one. ~Elbert Hubbard
Favorite memory: Unexpectedly earned the C-STEM Achievement Award in 2017
Advice to future generations: If you're going to succeed in life, use high school as practice.
Parents' names: Kasama Lee and Barton Lee
