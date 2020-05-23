{{featured_button_text}}
Leporiere, Anna

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Going to the Napa Valley College for 2 years and get her Associates Degree.

Accomplishments: She received a scholarship.

Favorite quote: “Take pride in how far you have came and have faith in how far you can go.”

Advice to future generations: Always try your best! Be Positive, not negative.

Parents' names: Bonnie Leporiere and Penny Hicks

