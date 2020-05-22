Lloyd, Emma

School: Napa High
Future plans: San Diego State University, Major in kinesiology to become a Physician Assistant.
Accomplishments: Maintained a 4.29 GPA throughout high school, was a member of NHS Spiritleaders for 3 years. Started the Alainas Voice chapter at NHS, part of CSF club.
Extracurriculars: working at Fume Bistro, exercising, hanging out with friends,
Favorite quote: "Everything happens for a reason "
Favorite memory: Freshman year running onto the field at Memorial stadium after winning Big Game.
Advice to future generations: Work hard for your goals because nothing comes easy.
Parents' names: Jason and Carol Lloyd
