Lopez, Diego

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Diego will be moving to Texas for college after graduation.

Accomplishments: Diego made Honor Roll in 2020.

Extracurriculars: Napa High Football and hanging out with his older siblings.

Favorite quote: "Don't even need teeth."

Favorite memory: Diego's favorite memory in high school is playing football with his close group of friends: Chase, Justin, Fili, Jesse, Benito, Quinton.

Advice to future generations: "Take life one day at a time."

Parents' names: Francisco and Martha Lopez

