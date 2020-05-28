Marquez III, Reynaldo

School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Study Abroad in Korea!
Accomplishments: Lone Wolf Award
Extracurriculars: Key Club Chess Club Tabletops Club Christian Club
Favorite quote: What you think about, you bring about.
Favorite memory: Disney cruise with my family!
Advice to future generations: Do what you want :)
Parents' names: Leilani Marquez, Ronnie Marquez
