{{featured_button_text}}
Marquez III, Reynaldo

School: American Canyon High School

Future plans: Study Abroad in Korea!

Accomplishments: Lone Wolf Award

Extracurriculars: Key Club Chess Club Tabletops Club Christian Club

Favorite quote: What you think about, you bring about.

Favorite memory: Disney cruise with my family!

Advice to future generations: Do what you want :)

Parents' names: Leilani Marquez, Ronnie Marquez

Tags

Load comments