Martinez, Leonardo

School: Napa High School

Future plans: I plan to go to NVC then transfer to a state university majoring in psychology. I'm going to find what passion of mine to turn into a job.

Extracurriculars: Avid

Advice to future generations: Well would you look at that, you put yourself in a hole and you can't get out. Stop and relax. You already made it to that point so why be hard on yourself? You. Can. Do. It.

Parents' names: Adan Martinez & Carosol Cruz

