Martinez, Leonardo

School: Napa High School
Future plans: I plan to go to NVC then transfer to a state university majoring in psychology. I'm going to find what passion of mine to turn into a job.
Extracurriculars: Avid
Advice to future generations: Well would you look at that, you put yourself in a hole and you can't get out. Stop and relax. You already made it to that point so why be hard on yourself? You. Can. Do. It.
Parents' names: Adan Martinez & Carosol Cruz
