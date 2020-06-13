Mayo, Bryce

School: Justin-Siena High School
Future plans: NVC & transfer to San Diego State or UCSD!
Accomplishments: Leadership LSL junior year, Advanced Choir Most Improved junior year, Sportsman Award Senior Water Polo, Advanced Choir Musician Award senior year.
Extracurriculars: Water polo, baseball, swimming, Comedy Sports 2 yrs., Theater-Spring Musicals Principal roles junior & senior year & tech work
Favorite quote: Jim Carey, Ace Ventura“ All rightyyyyy then!”
Favorite memory: Being a leader at the Kairos 35
Advice to future generations: Be kind to everyone! Always share a smile too.
Parents' names: Christine Trudo-Mayo & Greg Mayo
