School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Monet plans to attend Napa Valley College this fall and in the near future plans on transferring to so-cal in order to pursue her dream of becoming an Emergency Medicine R.N. Her greatest wish is to help those who seek medical help and are in need.
Accomplishments: Had made it into Vintage concert choir and has successfully maintained herself in the student honor roll.
Favorite quote: “Striving to become the best version of myself..”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was performing for the first time with the vintage concert choir. Being able to sing in front a large audience really made me feel part of something big and making new friends was the best part of it all!
Advice to future generations: The class of 2020 has gone through the most challenging years in history. If we survived this, the future generations can to. Enjoy every moment of high school, continue to make new memories as you hold on to the old ones and never forget that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. We are the future.
Parents' names: Griselda Hernandez & Antonio Molina
