Mutz, Sarah, (prefers Nico)

School: Calistoga Junior Senior High School
Future plans: Gain work experience
Extracurriculars: LGBTQ Connection Youth Leadership Team, ACE volunteer
Favorite quote: "Dear Evan Hansen, today is going to be a good day and here's why; because at least today you're you, and that's enough." - Evan Hansen
Favorite memory: Learning to dance over a period of years in the art room.
Advice to future generations: Do not be afraid to fail, and embrace the phases throughout your life that got you to where you are.
Parents' names: Marcie and James Mutz
