Mutz, Sarah, (prefers Nico)

School: Calistoga Junior Senior High School

Future plans: Gain work experience

Extracurriculars: LGBTQ Connection Youth Leadership Team, ACE volunteer

Favorite quote: "Dear Evan Hansen, today is going to be a good day and here's why; because at least today you're you, and that's enough." - Evan Hansen

Favorite memory: Learning to dance over a period of years in the art room.

Advice to future generations: Do not be afraid to fail, and embrace the phases throughout your life that got you to where you are.

Parents' names: Marcie and James Mutz

