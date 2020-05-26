Novak, Camille

School: Napa High
Future plans: Cam is attending Northern Arizona University and will focus on the sciences. She is joining the Army ROTC at NAU, and is excited to live at 7000 ft elevation. GO LUMBERJACKS!
Favorite memory: We went on a family hike when Cam was around 10. Cam insisted on bringing her backpack with water, first aid kit and snacks. I strongly suggested that she leave it behind because it was too bulky. She insisted on bringing it and promised that she'd wear it the whole time. Mid-hike, I slipped and cut open my knee. Blood was pouring down my leg... Cam said, "I've got this! And whipped out her gauze, antibacterial ointment and bandaged me up." We still laugh about it. Today, it's no surprise Cam has an interest in the medical field and the desire to be of service.
Advice to future generations: Follow your passion, work hard, have integrity and listen to your gut. The rest will fall into place.
Parents' names: Pam Novak
