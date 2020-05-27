School: Calistoga Junior-Senior High School
Future plans: Go to college and study for mechanic.
Extracurriculars: Basketball
Favorite quote: Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.
Favorite memory: Playing basketball for the school.
Advice to future generations: Let us make future generations remember us as proud ancestors just as, today, we remember our forefathers.
Parents' names: Angelica Villasenor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.