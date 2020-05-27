{{featured_button_text}}

School: Calistoga Junior-Senior High School

Future plans: Go to college and study for mechanic.

Extracurriculars: Basketball

Favorite quote: Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.

Favorite memory: Playing basketball for the school.

Advice to future generations: Let us make future generations remember us as proud ancestors just as, today, we remember our forefathers.

Parents' names: Angelica Villasenor

Tags

Load comments