Olivier, Christopher

School: Napa Valley Independent Studies
Future plans: I graduated a year early and will be taking a gap year to intern at a technology center in the mechanical engineering field while attending Napa Valley College. Christopher will apply to four-year schools in the Fall of 2021 to pursue Mechanical Engineering and Design.
Accomplishments: FIRST Dean's List Finalist Award 2020, NVUSD Student of Month Dec. 2019, FIRST Dean's List Finalist Award 2019 Young Man of The Year Award 2018, CVNL Youth Volunteer of the Year Award 2018
Extracurriculars: Napa County Library Commission Teen Representative, Teens Connect Teen Council Member, Founder & President of Napa County Robotics & OtterBots FRC #7667, Founder of Christopher's Little Free Rolling Library & Napa County Kids Care and Co-Founded Northern California Allergy & Asthma Advocates. Active Member of Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and Napa Valley College Robotics Club.
Favorite quote: "I don't just like something just because it's cool ... I want to know the logic behind it" ~ Christopher D. Olivier
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was creating a community robotics team and taking my rookie FRC team to World Championship in Houston, Texas in 2019 and placing 29th out of 67 teams on Newton Division.
Advice to future generations: Don't ever think you are too young or unimportant to make a difference and change the world. Take what you like and find a way to make it part of your day to day life and never be afraid to ask for help while doing your own research and reading to develop your own voice. There is always someone there to help and this goes to parents too.
Parents' names: Richard and Leti Olivier
