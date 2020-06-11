{{featured_button_text}}

School: New Technology High

Future plans: Freddy will be attending Napa Valley College, and transferring to a 4 year.

Accomplishments: - Napa County Hispanic Network Scholarship - Burrell Wilson Scholarship - Golden State Merit Diploma - Principal's Award - Responsibility Award of the year (2018, Riley Johnson) - Trust Award of the year (2019, Riley Johnson)

Extracurriculars: - President and Member of the "One Life Club" - President and Member of the NTHS Dance Angles - Browns Valley Elementary School Internship - Vice President of the Associated Student Body

Favorite quote: "There is no better way to live life, then to be positive about it." - Freddy Palmas "Happy people don't have the best of everything, they make the best of everything." - Unknown

Advice to future generations: This Act of Kindness might inspire others by helping someone in need. Now that we’re in tough times, there’s a lot of people in need, and lots of people that can help. Help someone in need. Even if you buy/ provide the simplest thing, it can be of great value to them. When you plant a tree, you only plant a small seed. And that little seed becomes an enormous tree. You can be that person to plant a seed, and from your actions a beautiful tree can grow and provide for someone else.

Parents' names: Gabriela Palmas & Federico Palmas

