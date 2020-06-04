{{featured_button_text}}

School: Pacific Union College Preparatory School

Future plans: Madison is planning on attending Pacific Union College in the Fall and majoring in graphic design.

Accomplishments: PUC Founder’s Academic Scholarship PUC Mostert Leaders Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Newspaper Chief Editor Varsity Volleyball Cross Country

Favorite quote: "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and the poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." - Audrey Hepburn 

Parents' names: Evan and Talia Payne

