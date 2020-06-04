School: Pacific Union College Preparatory School
Future plans: Madison is planning on attending Pacific Union College in the Fall and majoring in graphic design.
Accomplishments: PUC Founder’s Academic Scholarship PUC Mostert Leaders Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Newspaper Chief Editor Varsity Volleyball Cross Country
Favorite quote: "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and the poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." - Audrey Hepburn
Parents' names: Evan and Talia Payne
