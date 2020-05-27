Purcell, Ryan

School: Culver Military Academy
Future plans: Attend Dominican University in Marin Participate in a University-based Civic Action Project
Accomplishments: Eagle Scout Second Leutenant Culver Military Academy Brown Belt - Black Stripe Pinewood Karate Dojo Developed, supervised & implemented fitness expo
Extracurriculars: Fitness training
Favorite quote: The best way to predict the future is to create it.
Favorite memory: When my dog Rudy showed up for Christmas.
Advice to future generations: Be kind no matter the circumstances
Parents' names: Don Purcell and Lee Tatsuguchi
