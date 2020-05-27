Queipo Martinez, Vanesa

School: Calistoga High School
Future plans: She plans on attending Cal State San Marcos in the fall as a Sociology Major with a Minor in Child Development. She will be working at the Calistoga Community Pools this summer as a lifeguard and a swim instructor.
Accomplishments: She was a Scholar-Athlete all through out High School. She kept a 3.5 GPA. She was also part of the Division 6 Championship Volleyball team at Calistoga. She was named League First Team in Basketball all four years of high school. She was chosen to be part of the Latina HOPE Program during her junior year. And she was awarded scholarships from the Soroptimist, Calistoga Lions Club, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, and Calistoga Wildcats Athletic Boosters.
Extracurriculars: She was a four sport athlete all through out highschool: Basketball, Volleyball, Softball and Track. She was part of the Soroptimist and Interact clubs at Calistoga High School. And she interned under the Speech Pathology and Fifth Grade teachers at the Calistoga Elementary School. She has also volunteered in coaching basketball to elementary school kids. She is really passionate about helping her community and has done over 175 hours of community service.
Favorite quote: There’s always a positive side to every situation.
Favorite memory: She has many favorite memories but her top three would be: winning the Division 6 Volleyball Championship in 2018, being the first Calistoga Girls Basketball team to make it to the second round of the NorCal Playoffs and her senior year Homecoming week.
Advice to future generations: Always try your best in everything you do. Never give up! It might not always be easy but it will all be worth it. And most importantly enjoy the ride because time goes by so fast.
Parents' names: Jeannette Martinez and Javier Queipo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.