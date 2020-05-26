{{featured_button_text}}
Ramos, Noel Angel

School: American Canyon High School

Future plans: Plans to attend Napa Valley College and start a career in Fire Fighting.

Extracurriculars: Has played Football, Baseball

Favorite quote: “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”

Advice to future generations: Keep yourself out of trouble. Always keep you head in the game. You only have one life, use it wisely.

Parents' names: Noel & Cecilia Ramos

