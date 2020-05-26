Ramos, Noel Angel

School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Plans to attend Napa Valley College and start a career in Fire Fighting.
Extracurriculars: Has played Football, Baseball
Favorite quote: “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”
Advice to future generations: Keep yourself out of trouble. Always keep you head in the game. You only have one life, use it wisely.
Parents' names: Noel & Cecilia Ramos
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.