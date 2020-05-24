Rodriguez Vera, Adan

School: Calistoga High School
Future plans: I plan to earn a kinesiology degree as well as earning various certifications in order to be prepared for the health and fitness industry
Extracurriculars: I did an internship at calistoga fit I played baseball and soccer all 4 years
Favorite quote: If you ever fail at something make sure you don’t fail because you didn’t give it your best effort
Favorite memory: My favorite high school memory is when I got my first college acceptance letter. That is when I time stopped and I realized all my hard work had been worth it
Advice to future generations: My advice for future generations is to talk and get to know as many people as possible because you never know what great opportunities can come from simply branching out
Parents' names: Manuel & Elvira Rodriguez
