Saenz, Christopher

School: New Technology High School

Future plans: Going to NVC to complete my General Education along with becoming certified to enter the Welding Industry

Extracurriculars: Interned at the Napa Wildlife Rescue from November 2019 to February 2020

Advice to future generations: Take the time to enjoy the small things in life going forward. Have fun with the people you love and make lasting memories that you can think back on.

Parents' names: Caroline and James Saenz

