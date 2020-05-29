Saenz, Christopher

School: New Technology High School
Future plans: Going to NVC to complete my General Education along with becoming certified to enter the Welding Industry
Extracurriculars: Interned at the Napa Wildlife Rescue from November 2019 to February 2020
Advice to future generations: Take the time to enjoy the small things in life going forward. Have fun with the people you love and make lasting memories that you can think back on.
Parents' names: Caroline and James Saenz
