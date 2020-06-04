School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Dominic plans on attending SRJC, entering the fire academy and wrestling
Accomplishments: VVAL all league- wrestling State qualifier-wrestling SAL wrestler Offensive lineman- football Many first place awards and medals and 2 football championships- for high school
Extracurriculars: Dominic loves to wrestle, play football and go fishing
Favorite quote: “Sweet”
Favorite memory: Making it to State! Playing football!
Advice to future generations: Never quit! Be your best at everything! Be loyal to yourself and your family and friends.
Parents' names: Crystal Finney
