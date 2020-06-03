{{featured_button_text}}
Solorio, Sebastian

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Attend the next two years at Napa Valley College

Accomplishments: Martial Artist (Blue Belt)

Extracurriculars: Martial arts

Favorite quote: Monika

Favorite memory: Buying mu ps4 Pro

Advice to future generations: Accept Imperfection

Parents' names: Herminia solorio

Tags

Load comments