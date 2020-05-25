{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor, Chelsea

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Chelsea is attending Biola University to earn her degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She will become a Speech-Language Pathologist.

Accomplishments: Chelsea has maintained a 4.5 GPS throughout high school therefore earning the Lamp of Knowledge awards all four years. She also received an Excellence in English award as well as an Excellence in Psychology award. Chelsea also earned her Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and Student of the Month for Peer Support.

Extracurriculars: Chelsea participated in Peer Support working with high school and middle school students as their mentor. She also worked with a group called Link Crew. This group planned and carried out activities for Freshman, helping them feel connected to their new school environment. Chelsea continues to be active in the Children's Ministry at Napa Valley Life Church. She works with children ages 5-9.

Favorite quote: She is clothed in strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25

Favorite memory: Chelsea has fun memories of dancing the night away with her friends at Turnabout Dance 2019.

Advice to future generations: Be sure to yourself. Don't compromise who you are and what you believe in. Always kind.

Parents' names: Jeff and Pam Taylor

