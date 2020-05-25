School: Vintage High School
Future plans: My daughter Sarina is a senior at Vintage High. She loves dancing, acting, producing school plays, tennis, and her dog Frankie. She has enjoyed organizing events and being part of the mock trial team, drama club, and Link crew mentoring incoming freshmen. She plans to study Political Science at San Francisco State University in the fall with the goal of continuing on to law school.
Parents' names: Shannon and Reggie
