Valencia, Angelica

School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Take classes at NVC then transfer to University to pursue a career in physical therapy
Accomplishments: Biliteracy award, recipient of Elks Larison and Napa Valley College Foundation Scholarships
Extracurriculars: Dancer at Quetzalli Ac ballet folklorico Vallejo
Favorite quote: God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers
Advice to future generations: Set goals for yourself and even if it doesn't work out, don't give up!
Parents' names: Alicia Escobedo-Prieto and Jose Arturo Prieto
