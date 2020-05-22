{{featured_button_text}}
Valencia, Angelica

School: American Canyon High School

Future plans: Take classes at NVC then transfer to University to pursue a career in physical therapy

Accomplishments: Biliteracy award, recipient of Elks Larison and Napa Valley College Foundation Scholarships

Extracurriculars: Dancer at Quetzalli Ac ballet folklorico Vallejo

Favorite quote: God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers

Advice to future generations: Set goals for yourself and even if it doesn't work out, don't give up!

Parents' names: Alicia Escobedo-Prieto and Jose Arturo Prieto

