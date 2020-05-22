School: Justin Siena High
Future plans: Miles Will be attending Marshall University in West Virginia where he will be playing football for the Thundering Herd and studying criminal justice
Accomplishments: Justin Siena's Coaches award Offensive MVP Defense MVP for Tri County All Star Game Offense MVP for the Bay Area Showcase Break the Hudl All-Star game All Vine Valley Athletic League First Team An a finalist for the NV Register 2019 All-County Football Player of the Year
Extracurriculars: He was Team captain for Justin Siena Braves Varsity lacrosse for 3 years He was very involved in leadership at school He also volunteered with next level sports coaching football for 8 to 10-year-olds
Favorite quote: "Do Something Williams!" By my parents
Favorite memory: The football game I can't snap hi my junior year Justin Siena was down by two points with one minute left in the fourth quarter my teammate Grant Koehler blocked the punt and I ran it in for a touchdown to win the game. this was a huge play because it got us into playoffs
Advice to future generations: Set goals focus and work hard on achieving those goal, but remember it's supposed to be fun. When it stops being fun find a new goal that makes you happy.
Parents' names: Rona and Michele Williams
