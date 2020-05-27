School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: EMT-Paramedic AS Degree at Napa Valley College with plans to attend the Fire Academy after
Accomplishments: Lone Wolf Honor Roll, 2016-17 Freshman & 2017-18 JV Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 and 2018 Varsity Football Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 Solano County Athletic Conference (SCAC) Football Honorable Mention, 2018 Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) Football First Team All-League, 2019 Homecoming King, 2019 Varsity Football Most Valuable Player, 2019 VVAL Football First Team All-League, 2019 VVAL Football Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team Nominee for the CIF North Coast Section, Scholar Athlete award, North Bay Football Officials Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Football, Boys Basketball, Track and Field, Link Crew, Polynesian Club
Favorite quote: "Burn rubber, not your soul."
Favorite memory: Night rallies at ACHS
Advice to future generations: Don't stress too much. Have fun.
Parents' names: Lavella and Robert Kaleoaloha Wilson Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.