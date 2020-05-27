{{featured_button_text}}

School: American Canyon High School

Future plans: EMT-Paramedic AS Degree at Napa Valley College with plans to attend the Fire Academy after

Accomplishments: Lone Wolf Honor Roll, 2016-17 Freshman & 2017-18 JV Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 and 2018 Varsity Football Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 Solano County Athletic Conference (SCAC) Football Honorable Mention, 2018 Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) Football First Team All-League, 2019 Homecoming King, 2019 Varsity Football Most Valuable Player, 2019 VVAL Football First Team All-League, 2019 VVAL Football Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team Nominee for the CIF North Coast Section, Scholar Athlete award, North Bay Football Officials Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Football, Boys Basketball, Track and Field, Link Crew, Polynesian Club

Favorite quote: "Burn rubber, not your soul."

Favorite memory: Night rallies at ACHS

Advice to future generations: Don't stress too much. Have fun.

Parents' names: Lavella and Robert Kaleoaloha Wilson Jr.

