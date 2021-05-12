Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month

Adhye said, "Art class is valuable to me because I can take a break from screens and take my mind off my worries and problems. The backpack of art supplies provided by the Arts Council has been really useful and helped me so I can have all the materials, and not have to buy them or bring them back and forth between home and school."

• Digital Arts: Natalie Gomez Jimenez, Harvest Middle School, 7th Grade

Her teacher Hollie Hardwick said Gomez Jimenez is a model example of a virtual student. "She is punctual, engaged, interactive, enthusiastic, and successful in creating and producing art in a virtual environment. She also enjoys making drawings and paintings in her own free time."

"Art class is valuable to me because it is fun, and I love drawing/painting, etc," Gomez Jimenez said. "It helps me concentrate and be calm. I keep up my art classes by paying close attention to the teacher and then knowing how to do the assignments, and I ask questions when I need help."

• 3DArt/Photography: Stella Keller, St. Apollinaris Elementary, 8th Grade

Keller's teacher Michele Lemieux nominated this 4.0 student for her sculpture, collage and photography accomplishments.