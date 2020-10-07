Wake-up call for St. Helena city management

According to the 2021-25 Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) recently submitted by St. Helena's Public Works Department, the time frame for completing the new sewage treatment plant is 2023. If one looks at the snail's pace the city has been completing its 2016-21 Utility CIPs (with so many projects still awaiting construction), I would be surprised if tertiary water will be available in St. Helena before 2030. So how is water neutrality going to be accomplished with the Farmstead development? Are St. Helena's water customers willing to give up 2 million more gallons of water per year from the city's already stretched water supply for TOT it will not be receiving until 2024 or later?
The following "What If's" are worth considering before our city council approves the Farmstead Hotel without an Environmental Impact Report (EIR):
1. Will our city be allowed to continue pumping water from its Stonebridge wells if it can be proven by Water Audit California that our city is illegally depleting water from the Napa River? The loss of 450 acre-feet of water from the Stonebridge wells would represent a 25% decrease in our city's current 1950 a/ft. safe water yield. Add to this fact that 21 wineries are allocated water agreements to purchase up to 521 a/ft. of the city's safe water yield and it does not leave much for the remaining 2500+ water customers.
2. Betting on St. Helena receiving average normal rainfall over the next 5-10 years is a gamble at best.
3. Where will the additional water come from to support the workforce and affordable housing wanted and needed by our community?
4. There is talk about Krug's interest in developing a new hotel with the Wine Train. Krug currently receives its potable water from the city, but it does not have a water agreement limiting the amount of water Krug could potentially purchase.
5. Some council members are promoting another hotel on Adams Street. If Measure G fails, where will the additional water for another hotel come from?
6. We do have the option of purchasing an extra 200 a/ft. of water from Napa, but that is not guaranteed, and it is based upon the City of Napa being willing to sell us the water.
Our city should be seriously investigating ways to increase our water supply at the same time it is approving additional development. One way to accomplish this may be to restore the water capacity in Bell Canyon's Reservoir to its original 2400 acre-feet. Over the last 60 years, the influx of vineyard development in Bell Canyon's water shed has significantly contributed to the increase of erosion in our reservoir. However, when asked how much silt has accumulated in Bell Canyon, the city does not know. It can only guess because it has not surveyed the silt deposition in the reservoir for years. The sad news is, while writing this letter, I just learned Napa County's Planning Commission just approved Heiser's new timber harvest plan and vineyard development in Bell Canyon's water shed. This approval will add to the possibility for even further siltation flowing into Bell Canyon. The question needs to be asked: Did our city take the opportunity to object to the county's approval?
During the last city council meeting our public works director informed council we are getting very close to declaring a Phase 2 water emergency. That means 65 gallons per day per person for residents in single family homes along with a very modest amount for landscaping. Add to this the fact that our city has declared Phase 1 water restrictions three times in the last 6 years: What is our city management thinking? That it can get away with just expecting everyone to continue using less and less water for all the new development the city wants? Maybe that will happen anyway when our city conducts its new utility rate study in 2021 with a looming $50 million increase in our 5-year utility capital improvement list. I would not be surprised if we see another huge water and wastewater rate increase beyond 2011's 65% increase and 2016's 60% increase in our base water rates. Soon this small town will become a place where only the rich and famous can afford to turn on a water spigot!
Tom Belt
St. Helena
