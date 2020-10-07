Wake-up call for St. Helena city management

During the last city council meeting our public works director informed council we are getting very close to declaring a Phase 2 water emergency. That means 65 gallons per day per person for residents in single family homes along with a very modest amount for landscaping. Add to this the fact that our city has declared Phase 1 water restrictions three times in the last 6 years: What is our city management thinking? That it can get away with just expecting everyone to continue using less and less water for all the new development the city wants? Maybe that will happen anyway when our city conducts its new utility rate study in 2021 with a looming $50 million increase in our 5-year utility capital improvement list. I would not be surprised if we see another huge water and wastewater rate increase beyond 2011's 65% increase and 2016's 60% increase in our base water rates. Soon this small town will become a place where only the rich and famous can afford to turn on a water spigot!