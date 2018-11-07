It’s “all aboard” at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, starting on Saturday, Nov. 10 with the opening of its new family-friendly exhibition “Walt Disney’s Trains.”
On display in the Museum’s Main & Spotlight Galleries through March 31, 2019, this exhibition, organized with The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, explores the influence that trains had on Walt Disney’s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world.
The exhibition includes artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Disney and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street USA, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society.
Visitors will learn how Disney’s passion for trains inspired Disney studio short cartoons and feature films and influenced his personal life at home. Video of Disney’s 1928 short “Mickey’s Choo-Choo” will be on display, along with rarely seen items like a sketch of the Casey Jr. Train from “Dumbo,” Disney family photos, and objects from Walt Disney’s own collection.
Guest curator Michael Campbell, president emeritus of the Carolwood Pacific Historical Society, constructed the exhibition to reflect Disney’s railroad journey from his early years to the creation of Disneyland and beyond.
The centerpiece of the narrative is Walt Disney’s own Carolwood Pacific Railroad: a one-eight’s scale, live-steam train that operated in his Holmby Hills backyard and inspired the idea for the Disneyland Railroad.
A section of the exhibit is devoted to Disneyland, including concept drawings and models demonstrating how critical a role the railroad played in Disney’s concept. Rare posters, artifacts, and videos show the pervasive influence of trains from the park’s opening through designs for the Monorail. Downstairs at the Museum includes objects, posters and video relating to the legacy of Disney’s dedication to recreating the fun and fascination of railroad travel.
Museum visitors are greeted by an image depicting Disney, along with daughters Diane and Sharon, in front of the Carolwood Barn, plus one of the original railroad’s gondolas that Disney helped to build. Evidence of Disney’s famous attention to detail is prominent: even though this car is made of cast aluminum, the mold included a grain pattern to help make it look just like a full-size, wooden gondola from the 1870s.
“We are so excited and grateful to all the talented and dedicated people who came together to make it possible to create this exhibition in the Napa Valley,” said Laura Rafaty, executive director of the Napa Valley Museum. “It grew from an idea I developed with the Walt Disney Family Museum’s Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske, whose enthusiasm and unflappable support were mirrored by her entire team in San Francisco. The collaboration between our two museums was encouraged by Napa resident Ron Miller, whose late wife Diane Disney Miller was such a beloved and devoted champion of the arts in Napa Valley.”
“Walt had a lifelong enthusiasm for trains – how the new technology connected America, and how trains allowed people to explore and adventure in a new way,” said Ron Miller, who is president of the board of the Walt Disney Museum. “I fondly remember driving Walt’s train around the Carolwood Drive property. But, more than that, I remember marveling at Walt’s achievement in recreating an accurate and nostalgic railroading history over the lawns and flower beds of his own home. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s exhibition perfectly captures Walt’s passion for trains. I hope that visitors from the local area and beyond will take in this exhibition. And find inspiration from Walt’s passion.”
“Walt Disney’s Trains” exhibit coincides with the Walt Disney Family Museum exhibition “Home for the Holidays at Carolwood,” on display from Nov. 14 to Jan. 7. Visitors can learn more about that exhibit and about the San Francisco museum at waltdisney.org.
Admission to the Napa Valley Museum show includes an audio tour created by Campbell and narrated by longtime Disney announcer Bill Rogers. There will also be Disney train-themed merchandise in the Museum Store, and an exhibition poster.
The museum is seeking model train experts to serve as exhibition engineers and help keep the exhibition and its trains running smoothly, and Disney and trains enthusiasts to serve as docents. Interested volunteers should email Sunny Bradford at sunny@napavalleymuseum.org.
The exhibition opens with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10. Wine for the opening celebration will be provided by Napa’s Silverado Vineyards, which was founded by Ron and Diane Disney Miller in 1981.
Special events are scheduled throughout the exhibition, including a Dec. 8 “Holiday with Walt Disney’s Trains” event, part of the Holidays in Yountville celebrations. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, curator Michael Campbell will conduct a tour through the exhibition including a demonstration of a working steam train. Regular admission prices apply.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information, and links to obtain Opening Celebration tickets and Museum Admission are available at www.napavalleymuseum.org/waltdisney.
Regular museum admission is free for members; the audio tour is $5. For non-members, ages 18-65, admission is $20; seniors, $15; ages 6-17, $10, and children 5 and under, free. The non-member prices include the audio tour. Admission is also free for residents of the California Veterans Home and active-duty military.