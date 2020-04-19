We need your ideas

In an emergency like this one, stories come flooding at us faster than we can write them. My staff has done a great job, I think (and based on your kind feedback, most of you seem to agree).

We're now at a stage, however, where many of the obvious stories are told.

We'd like your help in finding those less obvious stories. If you have things you'd like to know, things you've seen, people we should recognize, please let us know.

Particularly we'd like to hear about "Unsung Heroes" in this crisis. It could be people who are keeping essential stores or services going, health care workers (though they're probably too busy to talk to us until later) or people helping neighbors in a crisis.

We'd like to do a series of occasional profiles of people like these.

If you know such a person, please let me know or fill out this form online here.

And as always, thanks for your support. It matters more than ever in times like these.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

