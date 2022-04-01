Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.