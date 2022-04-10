 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News