This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
