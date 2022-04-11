Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
