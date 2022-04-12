 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News