Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Win…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like i…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high t…