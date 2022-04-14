 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

