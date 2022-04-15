This evening in Napa: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
