Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM PDT until SAT 3:00 PM PDT.