Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM PDT until SAT 3:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
