For the drive home in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
