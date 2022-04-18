This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
