Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

