Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.