This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
