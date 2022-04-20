Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until THU 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.