Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.