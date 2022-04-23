Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.