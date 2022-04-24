 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News