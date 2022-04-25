Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.