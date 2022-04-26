 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

